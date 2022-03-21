Jack Chapman
Photo: UMKC Athletics

(Kansas City) -- Kansas City forward Jack Chapman has entered the transfer portal.

Chapman played in 29 games this past season, averaging 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Chapman is a Blue Valley Northwest graduate out of Overland Park.

