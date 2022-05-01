Jacob Johnson
Photo: UMKC Athletics

(Kansas City) -- Kansas City guard Jacob Johnson has entered the transfer portal.

Johnson averaged 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in 22 appearances this past season with the Roos.

Johnson made 31 starts in two seasons with UMKC.

