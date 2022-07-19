(Kansas City) -- Kansas City has hired Kiki Stokes O’Connor as their new head softball coach.
In a release, Kansas City Athletics Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Dr. Brandon Martin said, “"We are thrilled to welcome Kiki Stokes O'Connor to the Kansas City Athletics family. She has been a proven winner as an All-American student-athlete, professional athlete and head coach. Kiki's elite softball experience, passion for player development and recruiting ties throughout the Kansas City metro makes her the ideal fit to lead our program.”
O’Connor comes to Kansas City from Upper Iowa, where she led the Peacocks to a 24-28 record last year.
She has also served as an assistant at South Dakota State. View the full release here.