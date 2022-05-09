(Kansas City) -- New Kansas City head men’s basketball coach Marvin Menzies has hired Joe Esposito as an assistant coach.
In a release, Menzies said, “Joe and I have been connected in the basketball world for over 25 years. I was able to see his value in recruiting, scouting and creativity in marketing, among other things. As my Associate Coach, his responsibilities will be many, and he will be strong in all areas. I'm very happy to have Joe at my side as we start this next chapter of winning!"
Esposito recently worked as the head coach at Cesar Chavez High School in Phoenix.
Esposito has coached in the college basketball world for over 30 years with stops at Minnesota, Texas Tech, Memphis and UNLV. He was the head coach at Angelo State from 1998 to 2006.
