(Kansas City) -- Kansas City has reinstated their track and field program after a two-year hiatus.
Benaud Shirley will serve as the head coach.
Shirley was in charge of the program before it was suspended in October 2020.
In a release, Kansas City Athletic Director/Vice Chancellor Dr. Brandon Martin said, ""I'm honored to announce the return of the Track and Field program at Kansas City Athletics. I'm thoroughly convinced that under Coach Shirley's leadership, our track and field program will transition from reinstatement to high performance in short order. I'm thrilled to bring back this competitive opportunity for our current and future track and field student-athletes."
