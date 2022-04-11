(Kansas City) -- Newly-hired Kansas City women's basketball head coach Dionnah Jackson-Durrett has finalized her staff.
Jackson-Durrett has brought Paul Fessler, Jessica Grayson, Sandra Abston and Jazzmun Holmes onto her staff.
Fessler will serve as an associate head coach. He comes to Kansas City after spending the past five years as an assistant at Bradley. Before that, he served as the head coach at Concordia-St. Paul for 16 years.
Grayson -- an associate head coach -- spent last season at Oklahoma State. She has also coached at Stephen F. Austin, Illinois State, Austin Peay State and Tennessee State.
Abston will serve as an assistant coach. She held the same role at North Dakota State last year. Holmes joins the program as director of operations. She played for Jackson-Durrett at Mississippi State and worked with her at Texas, where she most recently served as the Longhorns' Coordinator of Player Development.
