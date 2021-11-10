(Sioux Falls) -- Kansas City goalkeeper Cooper Clark has been named the Summit League Goalkeeper of the Year with the release of the conference’s men’s soccer awards.
Clark and Omaha’s Fitzroy Cummings and Kenji Mboma Dem are all on the first team while Ed Gordon, Neville Morgan and Stevie Siy of Omaha and Kansas City’s Kabuki Kimura and Arne Neufang are on the second team.
Along the All-Newcomer Team are Kansas City’s Kimura and Neufang and Omaha’s Morgan and Nathanael Sallah. View the complete release from the Summit League linked here.