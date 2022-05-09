(Kansas City) -- Kansas City softball player Alexis D’Ambrosio was named the Summit League Player of the Week on Monday.
D’Ambrosio earned this honor after hitting .636 with eight RBI in three games last week.
The Palatine, Illinois native opened the Roos’ three-game series with South Dakota by recording three hits, a double and three RBI in the first of two games on Saturday. She added one more hit and RBI in Saturday’s second game before closing the week with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored on Sunday.
D’Ambrosio is hitting .228 with 23 RBI in 136 at-bats this year.
