(Kansas City) -- Kansas City men's basketball player Emmanouil Dimou has entered the transfer portal.
Dimou spent one season at Kansas City.
The Greece native appeared in 26 games, averaging 1.4 points per game.
(Kansas City) -- Kansas City men's basketball player Emmanouil Dimou has entered the transfer portal.
Dimou spent one season at Kansas City.
The Greece native appeared in 26 games, averaging 1.4 points per game.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.