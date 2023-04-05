Emmanouil Dimou

(Kansas City) -- Kansas City men's basketball player Emmanouil Dimou has entered the transfer portal. 

Dimou spent one season at Kansas City. 

The Greece native appeared in 26 games, averaging 1.4 points per game. 

