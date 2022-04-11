(Kansas City) -- Kansas City men's basketball player Anderson Kopp has entered the transfer portal.
Kopp averaged 8.3 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field last season.
Kopp spent one year at UMKC after transferring from Lamar.
