(KMAland) -- Kansas is receiving votes in the latest Associate Press and Coaches Polls.
The Jayhawks tallied 23 points in the AP and five in the Coaches.
Georgia is the top team in both polls, followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson.
View the full poll here.
AP TOP 25
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Michigan
6. Oklahoma
9. Oklahoma State
14. Penn State
17. Baylor
22. Texas
RV: Michigan State, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin
COACHES POLL
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Michigan
6. Oklahoma
8. Oklahoma State
15. Penn State
17. Baylor
19. Texas
21. Michigan State
RV: Minnesota, Iowa State, TCU, Kansas, Wisconsin