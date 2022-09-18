NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Kansas is receiving votes in the latest Associate Press and Coaches Polls. 

The Jayhawks tallied 23 points in the AP and five in the Coaches. 

Georgia is the top team in both polls, followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson. 

View the full poll here

AP TOP 25 

3. Ohio State (1) 

4. Michigan

6. Oklahoma 

9. Oklahoma State

14. Penn State 

17. Baylor

22. Texas 

RV: Michigan State, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin

COACHES POLL

3. Ohio State (1) 

4. Michigan 

6. Oklahoma

8. Oklahoma State

15. Penn State 

17. Baylor

19. Texas

21. Michigan State 

RV: Minnesota, Iowa State, TCU, Kansas, Wisconsin 

