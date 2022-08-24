(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah football team enters 2022 in search of their first playoff berth since 2015.
To get there, the Mustangs hope to lean on a new quarterback, a more balanced offense and a Division I recruit.
"We're ready to go," Coach Ty Ratliff said. "The kids had a great summer together. We're looking forward to getting out there Friday night and putting together everything we've been working on."
The Mustangs used a pass-happy offense to post a 2-7 record last year. However, there's have a new face at the quarterback position this year -- sophomore Cole Scamman.
"He's very dynamic," Ratliff said. "He can make plays on his feet."
The rushing attack has been a project for Shenandoah recently. They averaged only 2.4 yards per carry last year. Ratliff hopes Scamman's athleticism can aid their efforts on the ground.
"We're doing some zone-read concepts," Ratliff said. "It'll be fun to watch him get out in space and roll with that. We really want to establish a run game to alleviate the tendencies. If we can establish that early on in the season, it will be beneficial as the season goes."
When they do throw it, Scamman has plenty of talent around him. Kansas commit Blake Herold caught 60 balls for 712 yards and three scores in 2021, Brody Cullin had 27 catches for 549 yards and five scores, and Beau Gardner chipped in 12 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.
"Anytime you have a kid like Blake Herold, plays are going to be made," Ratliff said. "He can make highlight-reel catches. It's huge in the passing game when you have a receiver that can make those types of plays."
Herold, who will play on the defensive line at Kansas, spearheads Shenandoah's 3-4 defense. Herold recorded 73 tackles, three sacks and 14 tackles for loss last year.
"We've got him on the line," Ratliff said. "Our goal is to allow him to use his talents and wreak havoc in the backfield."
Owen Laughlin, Gardner, Cullin, Ben Labrum, Scamman and Jacob Rystrom return to the defense for Shenandoah.
According to Bound, the Mustangs have 35 players on their roster.
"We don't have a ton of numbers, but I think a lot of kids have a ton of heart," Ratliff said. "That can go a long way. These kids are ready to play. We're ready to roll."
Shenandoah gets rolling against Missouri Valley on Friday night. The Big Reds were a 44-29 victor in last year's meeting.
Missouri Valley running back Alexis Manzo provided headaches for Shenandoah's defense last year with 164 yards and three scores on 29 totes.
"Our main focus is shutting down the run game," Ratliff said. "He's not afraid to put his foot in the ground and run at you. We have to do a great job of containing him. He's tough to slow down once he gets going."
Offensively, turnovers doomed the Mustangs last year. They hope to avoid those this year.
"Alleviate mental mistakes," Ratliff said. "We don't want to shoot ourselves in the foot. We have to do our part on the mental side of the game."
You can watch Shenandoah/Missouri Valley Friday evening at KMAland.com. Check out the full interview with Coach Ratliff below.