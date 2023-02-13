College Basketball

(Lawrence) -- Kansas men's basketball was a big mover in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Polls.

The Jayhawks climbed four spots to No. 5 in the AP and up two to No. 7 in the Coaches. 

Creighton also made a big leap. The Bluejays are up five to No. 18 in the AP and up seven to No. 19 in the Coaches. 

Alabama is the new No. 1 in both polls, followed by Houston, Purdue, UCLA and Kansas in the AP and Houston, Purdue, UCLA and Texas in the Coaches Poll. 

Find the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

3. Purdue (2)

5. Kansas

6. Texas

9. Baylor

11. Marquette

12. Kansas State

14. Indiana

16. Xavier

18. Creighton

19. Iowa State

20. UConn

22. TCU

24. Providence

RV: Missouri, Northwestern, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Rutgers, Maryland

COACHES POLL 

3. Purdue (1)

5. Texas

7. Kansas 

9. Baylor

10. Marquette

14. Kansas State

15. Indiana

16. Xavier

18. Iowa State

19. Creighton

21. Providence

23. UConn

24. TCU

RV: Northwestern, Illinois, Rutgers, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Iowa

