(Lawrence) -- Kansas men's basketball was a big mover in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Polls.
The Jayhawks climbed four spots to No. 5 in the AP and up two to No. 7 in the Coaches.
Creighton also made a big leap. The Bluejays are up five to No. 18 in the AP and up seven to No. 19 in the Coaches.
Alabama is the new No. 1 in both polls, followed by Houston, Purdue, UCLA and Kansas in the AP and Houston, Purdue, UCLA and Texas in the Coaches Poll.
Find the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
3. Purdue (2)
5. Kansas
6. Texas
9. Baylor
11. Marquette
12. Kansas State
14. Indiana
16. Xavier
18. Creighton
19. Iowa State
20. UConn
22. TCU
24. Providence
RV: Missouri, Northwestern, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Rutgers, Maryland
COACHES POLL
3. Purdue (1)
5. Texas
7. Kansas
9. Baylor
10. Marquette
14. Kansas State
15. Indiana
16. Xavier
18. Iowa State
19. Creighton
21. Providence
23. UConn
24. TCU
RV: Northwestern, Illinois, Rutgers, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Iowa