Jamie Bermel
Photo: Kansas Athletics

(Lawrence) -- The University of Kansas has extended the contract for men's golf head coach Jamie Bermel. 

The deal is a five-year extension through 2027. 

Bermel has led the Jayhawks since 2012.

View the full release from Kansas athletics here

