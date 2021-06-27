Kansas Football
Photo: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

(Lawrence) -- Kansas landed the first two commitments of the Lance Leipold era on Sunday.

Cornerback Jalon Peoples and offensive tackle James Livingston both announced they will be Jayhawks. The 6-foot-7, 275-pound Livingston is from Dexter, Michigan and ranked as a three-star by 247Sports. Livingston also had an offer from Arizona State, Indiana and Iowa State.

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound People hails from Cedar Hill, Texas and is also a three-star by 247Sports. He chose the Jayhawks over other Power Five offers from Baylor, Iowa and Texas Tech.

