(Lawrence) -- Kansas football snagged two more commitments for their 2024 recruiting class on Sunday.
Four-star safety Damani Maxson picked the Jayhawks, giving Kansas the No. 40 safety and No. 71 player in Texas, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound Maxson is from Houston and goes to Clear Lake.
In addition, unranked Kene Anene made a verbal commitment to Kansas. Anene is ranked as the No. 15 player in Minnesota and No. 156 as an interior offensive lineman by 247Sports. Anene is 6-foot-5, 265 pounds.