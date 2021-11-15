(Lawrence) -- A really good week got a bit better for the Kansas football program with a trio of recognitions on Monday.
Freshman running back Devin Neal was named Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week after the Jayhawks' 57-56 win over Texas. Neal shined, rushing for 143 yards on 24 totes for four total touchdowns. Neal is the 10th Jayhawk to be named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and first since Carter Stanley in 2019. View that release here.
Following their win, the Jayhawks were named the FWAA Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week. View the full release from the athletic department here.
Additionally, quarterback Jalon Daniels was named a finalist for the Manning Award Star of the Week. Daniels threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a touchdown in the victory over Texas. View the release here.