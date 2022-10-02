Kansas Football
(KMAland) -- Kansas is ranked in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Top 25 rankings on Sunday.

The Jayhawks are No. 19 in the AP and No. 17 in the Coaches poll. Kansas State is also ranked at No. 20 in both. View the regional conference rankings below or the complete top 25 rankings linked here

Associated Press Top 25 

3. Ohio State (10)

4. Michigan 

7. Oklahoma State

10. Penn State

17. TCU

19. Kansas

20. Kansas State

Others RV: Baylor, Maryland, Minnesota, Illinois, Purdue, Oklahoma

AFCA Coaches Top 25 

3. Ohio State (7)

4. Michigan

7. Oklahoma State

10. Penn State

17. Kansas

18. TCU

20. Kansas State

22. Baylor

Others RV: Maryland, Minnesota, Texas, Oklahoma, Purdue, Illinois

