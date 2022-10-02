(KMAland) -- Kansas is ranked in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Top 25 rankings on Sunday.
The Jayhawks are No. 19 in the AP and No. 17 in the Coaches poll. Kansas State is also ranked at No. 20 in both. View the regional conference rankings below or the complete top 25 rankings linked here.
Associated Press Top 25
3. Ohio State (10)
4. Michigan
7. Oklahoma State
10. Penn State
17. TCU
19. Kansas
20. Kansas State
Others RV: Baylor, Maryland, Minnesota, Illinois, Purdue, Oklahoma
AFCA Coaches Top 25
3. Ohio State (7)
4. Michigan
7. Oklahoma State
10. Penn State
17. Kansas
18. TCU
20. Kansas State
22. Baylor
Others RV: Maryland, Minnesota, Texas, Oklahoma, Purdue, Illinois