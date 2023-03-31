(Lawrence) -- Kansas basketball player Gradey Dick has declared for the NBA Draft.
Dick only played one season at Kansas. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
CBS Sports ranks Dick as their No. 17 overall prospect.
