(KMAland) -- Kansas guard Marcus Garrett has been picked to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the league announced on Wednesday.
Garrett is joined on the first team by Baylor’s Jared Butler, Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves, Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State, Matt Coleman III from Texas and Oscar Tshiebwe of West Virginia.
Butler was tabbed as the league’s Preseason Player of the Year while Marcus Santos-Silva of Texas Tech was named the Preseason Newcomer of the year and Cunningham was picked as the Preseason Freshman of the Year.
View the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here.