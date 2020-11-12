(KMAland) -- Kansas, Iowa and Creighton are all ranked within the top 11 of the first coaches top 25 college basketball poll.
The Jayhawks are ranked fifth while Iowa is at No. 6 and Creighton is 11th. View the complete top 25 with regional conference schools highlighted in bold.
COACHES TOP 25
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Villanova
4. Virginia
5. Kansas
6. Iowa
7. Wisconsin
8. Duke
9. Kentucky
10. Illinois
11. Creighton
12. Michigan State
13. Texas Tech
14. Tennessee
15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina
17. Arizona State
18. Houston & Florida State
20. Oregon
21. UCLA
22. Texas
23. Rutgers
24. Ohio State
25. Alabama
Others RV: 28. Michigan, 33. Maryland, 34. Indiana, 39. Oklahoma State, 40. Northern Iowa, 44. Purdue.