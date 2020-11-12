College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Kansas, Iowa and Creighton are all ranked within the top 11 of the first coaches top 25 college basketball poll.

The Jayhawks are ranked fifth while Iowa is at No. 6 and Creighton is 11th. View the complete top 25 with regional conference schools highlighted in bold.

COACHES TOP 25 

1. Baylor 

2. Gonzaga

3. Villanova

4. Virginia

5. Kansas

6. Iowa 

7. Wisconsin

8. Duke

9. Kentucky

10. Illinois 

11. Creighton

12. Michigan State

13. Texas Tech

14. Tennessee

15. West Virginia 

16. North Carolina

17. Arizona State

18. Houston & Florida State

20. Oregon

21. UCLA

22. Texas 

23. Rutgers

24. Ohio State 

25. Alabama

Others RV: 28. Michigan, 33. Maryland, 34. Indiana, 39. Oklahoma State, 40. Northern Iowa, 44. Purdue.

