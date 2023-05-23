(KMAland) -- Kansas and Kansas State baseball both had players named to the All-Big 12 First Team on Tuesday.
Janson Reeder of Kansas and Tyson Neighbors of Kansas State were both named to the first team while Cole Elvis, Kodey Shojinaga, Chase Jans and Collin Baumgartner of Kansas and Kansas State’s Owen Boerema were picked to the second team.
Shojinaga was also named the Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year and picked to the All-Freshman Team. Honorable mention honors went to Kansas State’s Kaelen Culpepper, Brady Day, Nick Goodwin, Brendan Jones and Raphael Pelletier.
View the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here.