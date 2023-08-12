(Lawrence) -- Kansas men's basketball gained a Class of 2024 commitment from center Flory Bidunga on Saturday.
Bidunga is a prospect from Kokomo High School in Kokomo, Indiana.
He chose Kansas over offers from Auburn, Michigan and Arizona State.
