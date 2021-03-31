(Lawrence) -- The University of Kansas has landed a commitment from graduate transfer Cam Martin.
Martin announced his commitment on Twitter over the likes of Texas, Georgetown, Creighton and UNLV.
The 6-foot-9 Martin shined at Division II Missouri Southern under former Kansas player Jeff Boschee. Martin averaged 25 points per game for the Lions last season and shot 57.9 percent from the field en route to being named a first-team All-MIAA, All-Region and All-American.
Martin, a native of Yukon, Oklahoma, started his career at Jacksonville State.