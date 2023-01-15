(Lawrence) -- Kansas landed a pledge from LSU defensive back Damarius McGhee.
McGhee spent two seasons at LSU. He appeared in 13 games, where he made five tackles.
McGhee only appeared in one game in 2022.
Updated: January 15, 2023 @ 9:45 am
