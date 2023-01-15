Damarius McGhee

(Lawrence) -- Kansas landed a pledge from LSU defensive back Damarius McGhee. 

McGhee spent two seasons at LSU. He appeared in 13 games, where he made five tackles.

McGhee only appeared in one game in 2022.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.