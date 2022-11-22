(Lawrence) -- Kansas and head football coach Lance Leipold has agreed to terms on a new contract that includes an extension through the 2029 season, according to a report from Pete Thamel at ESPN.
Leipold has guided Kansas to a 6-5 record and its first bowl game since 2008, earning his second extension of the season. The school previously announced an extension through 2027 in September.
Leipold previously won six national championships at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater and led Buffalo to three bowl appearances in six seasons.