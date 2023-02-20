Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Kansas moved up in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Polls. 

The Jayhawks are now No. 3 in the AP and No. 4 in the Coaches. They garnered seven first-place votes in the AP and one in the Coaches. 

Houston is the new top team in both polls, followed by Alabama, Kansas, UCLA and Purdue in the AP and Alabama, UCLA, Kansas and Purdue in the Coaches. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

3. Kansas (7)

5. Purdue

8. Texas

9. Baylor

10. Marquette

14. Kansas State

16. Xavier

17. Indiana

18. UConn

19. Creighton

20. Providence

21. Northwestern

23. Iowa State

24. TCU 

RV: Oral Roberts, Maryland, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma State

COACHES TOP 25 

4. Kansas (1)

5. Purdue 

8. Texas

9. Marquette

10. Baylor

15. Xavier

16. Kansas State 

17. Indiana

18. Providence

19. Creighton

21. Iowa State

22. Northwestern

23. UConn

RV: Maryland, Oral Roberts, Texas Tech, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Rutgers 

