(KMAland) -- Kansas moved up in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Polls.
The Jayhawks are now No. 3 in the AP and No. 4 in the Coaches. They garnered seven first-place votes in the AP and one in the Coaches.
Houston is the new top team in both polls, followed by Alabama, Kansas, UCLA and Purdue in the AP and Alabama, UCLA, Kansas and Purdue in the Coaches.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
3. Kansas (7)
5. Purdue
8. Texas
9. Baylor
10. Marquette
14. Kansas State
16. Xavier
17. Indiana
18. UConn
19. Creighton
20. Providence
21. Northwestern
23. Iowa State
24. TCU
RV: Oral Roberts, Maryland, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma State
COACHES TOP 25
4. Kansas (1)
5. Purdue
8. Texas
9. Marquette
10. Baylor
15. Xavier
16. Kansas State
17. Indiana
18. Providence
19. Creighton
21. Iowa State
22. Northwestern
23. UConn
RV: Maryland, Oral Roberts, Texas Tech, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Rutgers