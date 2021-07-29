(Lawrence) -- A pair of Kansas football players have been named to trophy watch lists.
Safety Kenny Logan Jr. was picked to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, given annually to college football’s most versatile player. View the complete release linked here from Kansas athletics.
Receiver Kwamie Lassiter II is on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, given annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. View the complete release from Kansas athletics linked here.