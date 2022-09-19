Jalon Daniels
Photo: Kansas Athletics

(Lawrence) -- Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has picked up a trio of honors, including the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Daniels had 158 yards passing and three touchdowns while rushing for a career-best 123 yards and two more scores during a win over Houston.

For the second straight week, Daniels was also tabbed to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list and to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week.

View the complete releases from Kansas athletics linked here, here and here.

