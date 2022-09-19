(Lawrence) -- Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has picked up a trio of honors, including the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Daniels had 158 yards passing and three touchdowns while rushing for a career-best 123 yards and two more scores during a win over Houston.
For the second straight week, Daniels was also tabbed to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list and to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week.
