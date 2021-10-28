Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Kansas is ranked No. 3 behind Gonzaga and UCLA to open the 2021-22 men’s basketball season in the first USA Today Coaches Top 25.

Texas, Michigan, Purdue and Baylor are ranked from Nos. 5 through 8, and Illinois is the No. 10 ranked team in the first poll. All regional rankings are listed below with the complete rankings found linked here.

3. Kansas

5. Texas

6. Michigan

7. Purdue

8. Baylor

10. Illinois

17. Ohio State

21. Maryland

Others RV: Michigan State, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Indiana, Loyola-Chicago, Oklahoma State, Creighton, Drake, Iowa, Rutgers

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.