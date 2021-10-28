(KMAland) -- Kansas is ranked No. 3 behind Gonzaga and UCLA to open the 2021-22 men’s basketball season in the first USA Today Coaches Top 25.
Texas, Michigan, Purdue and Baylor are ranked from Nos. 5 through 8, and Illinois is the No. 10 ranked team in the first poll. All regional rankings are listed below with the complete rankings found linked here.
3. Kansas
5. Texas
6. Michigan
7. Purdue
8. Baylor
10. Illinois
17. Ohio State
21. Maryland
Others RV: Michigan State, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Indiana, Loyola-Chicago, Oklahoma State, Creighton, Drake, Iowa, Rutgers