(Lawrence) -- The University of Kansas announced the postponement of the 2022 Kansas Relays on Tuesday.
In a release, Kansas head track coach Stanley Redwine said, “Although it was a disappointing and difficult decision to postpone the 2022 Kansas Relays, we look forward to the opportunity of hosting the 100th anniversary of the Kansas Relays in 2023. It will be a special year in 2023 for the Relays as we honor the centennial anniversary and welcome back great high school, collegiate and professional athletes.”
Throughout the years, the Kansas Relays have welcomed hundreds of Olympic Athletes, National Champions and All-Americans.
