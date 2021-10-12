(Lawrence) -- Kansas soccer players Brie Severns and Raena Childers collected Big 12 hardware on Tuesday.
Severns was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week while Childers was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week.
Severns tallied two goals for the Jayhawks last week, both of which were game-winners. She is the 15th Jayhawk in program history to win this honor.
Childers, meanwhile, scored one goal last week and assisted Severns on the game-winning goal against West Virginia.
