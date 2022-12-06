(Lawrence) -- Dodge City Community College offensive lineman Darrell Johnson committed to Kansas on Monday.
The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Johnson is originally out of Indianapolis and attended Lawrence North High school. Johnson reports offers from over 20 Division I programs before committing to the Jayhawks.
Kansas also received a commitment from Westlake Village, California running back Johnny Thompson on Sunday. Thompson is ranked No. 59 at running back and No. 76 in California via the 247Sports Composite Rankings.