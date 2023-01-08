Spencer Lovell

 Photo: Cal Athletics

(Lawrence) -- Kansas football received a transfer commitment from offensive lineman Spencer Lovell on Sunday. 

Lovell comes to Kansas from Cal, where he made three starts at guard last year.

Lovell also played three seasons at Arizona State. 

