(Lawrence) -- University of Kansas men's basketball star Ochai Agbaji has declared for the NBA Draft.
Agbaji appeared in 122 games and made 116 starts for the Jayhawks over four years.
He averaged 13.5 points per game during his time with the Jayhawks and led Kansas to their fourth national title in program history.
Teammate Christian Braun has also entered the NBA Draft. Braun played in 101 games and made 74 starts in three years. The Overland Park, Kansas native averaged 10.1 points per game during his career.
