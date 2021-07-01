(Manhattan) -- Kansas State men’s basketball has announced their non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season.
The Wildcats will open against Florida A&M on November 10th in Manhattan before a meeting at home with Omaha seven days later. K-State is also slated to play in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on November 22nd and 23rd.
Other home games on the schedule are with North Dakota, Albany, Marquette, Green Bay, McNeese State and Morgan State. The Wildcats will play Wichita State at INSTRUST Bank Arena and travel to Nebraska and Ole Miss.
