(KMAland) -- Kansas State football is ranked 16th in the Associated Press Top 25.
The Wildcats are one of four Big 12 teams. They are joined by Texas, TCU and Oklahoma.
Iowa is No. 25. The Hawkeyes are joined by Big Ten counterparts Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.
Georgia is the No. 1 team, followed by Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU. View the full list of ranked regional conference schools below.
AP TOP 25
2. Michigan
7. Penn State
11. Texas
16. Kansas State
17. TCU
19. Wisconsin
20. Oklahoma
25. Iowa