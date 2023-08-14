Kansas State Wildcats

(KMAland) -- Kansas State football is ranked 16th in the Associated Press Top 25. 

The Wildcats are one of four Big 12 teams. They are joined by Texas, TCU and Oklahoma. 

Iowa is No. 25. The Hawkeyes are joined by Big Ten counterparts Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Georgia is the No. 1 team, followed by Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU. View the full list of ranked regional conference schools below. 

AP TOP 25

2. Michigan

7. Penn State

11. Texas

16. Kansas State

17. TCU 

19. Wisconsin

20. Oklahoma

25. Iowa

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.