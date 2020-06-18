(Manhattan) -- Kansas State picked up their third commitment of the week, landing Webb City, Missouri athlete Devrin Weathers on Thursday.
Weathers received an offer from the Wildcats just two weeks ago before announcing his commitment. He’s ranked No. 1517 overall, No. 108 as an athlete and No. 22 in Missouri, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and was a second-team all-state choice in Class 4 Missouri. He likely translates to corner or safety at the next level.
Weathers is the 10th commitment in the 2021 recruiting class for Kansas State.