(Manhattan) -- Kansas State landed a pair of football commitments for their 2021 class on Monday, picking up offensive lineman Austin Weiner and defensive end Brayden Wood.
Weiner is the son of former Kansas State player Todd Weiner. The Gardner Edgerton High prospect picked K-State over Central Michigan, Toledo and Western Kentucky. He is listed by 247Sports as a tight end but will play offensive tackle at the next level.
In addition, the Wildcats picked up Boulder, Colorado defensive end Brayden Wood on Monday. Wood is ranked as the No. 948 overall player in the country, the No. 56 strong-side defensive end and the No. 8 player in Colorado per 247Sports Composite rankings.