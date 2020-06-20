(Manhattan) -- Kansas State football has suspended summer workouts after 14 players tested positive for coronavirus.
In a release from the athletics department, K-State announced it would suspend voluntary workouts for at least the next 14 days.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in the release. “Following the most recent test results, we felt like temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to our facilities was the best decision for everyone."
K-State joins Houston in suspending summer workouts. Houston did so on June 12th after six student-athletes across various sports tested positive.