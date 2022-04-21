(Manhattan) -- Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang has hired Phil Baier as the program’s strength and conditioning coach.
In a release, Tang said, “I couldn't be more excited to welcome Phil and his fiancée, Jenna, to K-State. A strength coach interacts with your players more than just about any person, so it was important to me to get one of the best in the country and I feel Phil fits that description.”
Baier comes to Kansas State after the past three seasons at Miami. He has also worked at Arkansas State and North Texas.
