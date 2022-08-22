(Manhattan) -- Junior college transfer Anthony Thomas has committed to Kansas State.
Thomas comes to Kansas State after spending last season at Tallahassee Community College.
Thomas is the 11th newcomer with the Wildcats since Jerome Tang was hired as head coach.
The Wildcats landed former Florida star Keyontae Johnson on Saturday. Johnson last played in the 2020-21 season, where he averaged 19.7 points per game and shot 63.9% from the field in three games. He was also a First Team All-SEC selection in 2020.