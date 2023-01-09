(Manhattan) -- Kansas State men's basketball was a big mover in the latest Associated Press men's college basketball poll.
The Wildcats moved up to No. 11. They're also up to No. 13 in the Coaches Poll.
Iowa State was also a big move, moving from No. 25 to 14 in both polls.
Houston is up to No. 1 both polls.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
2. Kansas (22)
3. Purdue (4)
6. UConn
10. Texas
11. Kansas State
12. Xavier
14. Iowa State
17. TCU
18. Wisconsin
19. Providence
20. Missouri
25. Marquette
RV: Baylor, Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Illinois, Rutgers, Ohio State, Creighton
COACHES POLL
2. Kansas (12)
3. Purdue
7. UConn
10. Texas
13. Kansas State
14. Iowa State
17. TCU
18. Wisconsin
19. Providence
20. Missouri
23. Marquette
RV: Illinois, Baylor, Michigan State, Ohio State, Indiana, Northwestern, Maryland, Rutgers, Iowa, Texas Tech