Kansas State Wildcats

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State men's basketball was a big mover in the latest Associated Press men's college basketball poll. 

The Wildcats moved up to No. 11. They're also up to No. 13 in the Coaches Poll. 

Iowa State was also a big move, moving from No. 25 to 14 in both polls. 

Houston is up to No. 1 both polls. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below.

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

2. Kansas (22)

3. Purdue (4)

6. UConn

10. Texas

11. Kansas State

12. Xavier

14. Iowa State

17. TCU

18. Wisconsin

19. Providence

20. Missouri

25. Marquette

RV: Baylor, Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Illinois, Rutgers, Ohio State, Creighton

COACHES POLL

2. Kansas (12)

3. Purdue 

7. UConn

10. Texas

13. Kansas State

14. Iowa State 

17. TCU 

18. Wisconsin

19. Providence

20. Missouri

23. Marquette

RV: Illinois, Baylor, Michigan State, Ohio State, Indiana, Northwestern, Maryland, Rutgers, Iowa, Texas Tech 

