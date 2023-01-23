Kansas State Wildcats

(KMAland) -- Purdue is the new No. 1 team in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Polls while Kansas State was a big mover. 

The Wildcats come in at No. 5 in both polls, up 10 spots from last week. 

Alabama, Houston and Tennessee are also in the top five. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 

1. Purdue (39)

5. Kansas State

9. Kansas

10. Texas

11. TCU

12. Iowa State

13. Xavier 

16. Marquette

17. Baylor

19. UConn

23. Providence

RV: Indiana, Illinois, Creighton, Missouri, Wisconsin

COACHES TOP 25

1. Purdue (24)

5. Kansas State 

9. Kansas 

10. Texas

11. TCU

12. Xavier

13. Iowa State

15. Marquette

17. Baylor

20. UConn

21. Providence

RV: Indiana, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Missouri, Creighton

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.