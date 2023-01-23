(KMAland) -- Purdue is the new No. 1 team in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Polls while Kansas State was a big mover.
The Wildcats come in at No. 5 in both polls, up 10 spots from last week.
Alabama, Houston and Tennessee are also in the top five.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
1. Purdue (39)
5. Kansas State
9. Kansas
10. Texas
11. TCU
12. Iowa State
13. Xavier
16. Marquette
17. Baylor
19. UConn
23. Providence
RV: Indiana, Illinois, Creighton, Missouri, Wisconsin
COACHES TOP 25
1. Purdue (24)
5. Kansas State
9. Kansas
10. Texas
11. TCU
12. Xavier
13. Iowa State
15. Marquette
17. Baylor
20. UConn
21. Providence
RV: Indiana, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Missouri, Creighton