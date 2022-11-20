(KMAland) -- Kansas State was one of the biggest movers in the latest polls released by the Associated Press and American Football Coaches Association.
The Wildcats moved up four spots in both, from No. 17 to 13 in the AFCA and from 19 to 15 in the AP rankings.
View the full polls here and the list of ranked regional conference schools below.
AFCA COACHES POLL
2. Ohio State (1)
3. Michigan (2)
4. TCU
10. Penn State
13. Kansas State
24. Texas
RV: Iowa, Illinois, Purdue
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
11. Penn State
15. Kansas State
24. Texas
RV: Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Purdue