Kansas State Wildcats

(KMAland) -- Kansas State was one of the biggest movers in the latest polls released by the Associated Press and American Football Coaches Association. 

The Wildcats moved up four spots in both, from No. 17 to 13 in the AFCA and from 19 to 15 in the AP rankings. 

View the full polls here and the list of ranked regional conference schools below. 

AFCA COACHES POLL 

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Michigan (2)

4. TCU 

10. Penn State

13. Kansas State 

24. Texas 

RV: Iowa, Illinois, Purdue

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan 

4. TCU 

11. Penn State

15. Kansas State 

24. Texas 

RV: Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Purdue

