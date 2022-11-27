Kansas State Wildcats

(KMAland) -- Kansas State moved up in the latest polls released by the AFCA Coaches and Associated Press. 

The Wildcats moved up to No. 10 in the Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the AP. 

Georgia, Michigan, TCU, USC and Ohio State are the top five in each poll. 

View the full polls here and ranked regional conference schools below.

AFCA COACHES TOP 25 POLL

2. Michigan (3)

3. TCU

5. Ohio State

7. Penn State

10. Kansas State 

21. Texas 

RV: Purdue, Minnesota, Iowa

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 POLL

2. Michigan (5) 

3. TCU 

5. Ohio State 

8. Penn State 

13. Kansas State

21. Texas

RV: Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota

