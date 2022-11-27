(KMAland) -- Kansas State moved up in the latest polls released by the AFCA Coaches and Associated Press.
The Wildcats moved up to No. 10 in the Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the AP.
Georgia, Michigan, TCU, USC and Ohio State are the top five in each poll.
View the full polls here and ranked regional conference schools below.
AFCA COACHES TOP 25 POLL
2. Michigan (3)
3. TCU
5. Ohio State
7. Penn State
10. Kansas State
21. Texas
RV: Purdue, Minnesota, Iowa
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 POLL
2. Michigan (5)
3. TCU
5. Ohio State
8. Penn State
13. Kansas State
21. Texas
RV: Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota