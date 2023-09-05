Kansas State Wildcats

(KMAland) -- Kansas State is up to No. 15 in both the AFCA Coaches and Associated Press polls.

Iowa, Iowa State and Missouri are among those receiving votes in one or both of the polls. View the complete rankings from the AP linked here and the coaches here.

Check out the regional teams that are ranked below.

AFCA COACHES POLL

2. Michigan (1) 

4. Ohio State 

7. Penn State

10. Texas (up 2)

15. Kansas State (up 2)

17. Oklahoma (up 2)

19. Wisconsin (up 2)

Others RV: Iowa, TCU, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF, Houston, Michigan State

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL 

2. Michigan

5. Ohio State (down 2)

7. Penn State

11. Texas

15. Kansas State (up 1)

18. Oklahoma (up 2)

19. Wisconsin

Others RV: Iowa, TCU, Minnesota, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Illinois.

