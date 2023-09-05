(KMAland) -- Kansas State is up to No. 15 in both the AFCA Coaches and Associated Press polls.
Iowa, Iowa State and Missouri are among those receiving votes in one or both of the polls. View the complete rankings from the AP linked here and the coaches here.
Check out the regional teams that are ranked below.
AFCA COACHES POLL
2. Michigan (1)
4. Ohio State
7. Penn State
10. Texas (up 2)
15. Kansas State (up 2)
17. Oklahoma (up 2)
19. Wisconsin (up 2)
Others RV: Iowa, TCU, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF, Houston, Michigan State
ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
2. Michigan
5. Ohio State (down 2)
7. Penn State
11. Texas
15. Kansas State (up 1)
18. Oklahoma (up 2)
19. Wisconsin
Others RV: Iowa, TCU, Minnesota, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Illinois.