Kansas State Wildcats

(KMAland) -- Kansas State is into the latest women’s basketball Associated Press Top 25 at No. 24.

While the Wildcats moved in, Iowa State (No. 10), Iowa (No. 16) and Creighton (No. 18) all moved down. Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri all are receiving votes.

Check out the latest regional conference teams that are ranked below or click here to view the latest top 25 rankings.

Women’s AP Top 25

3. Ohio State

4. Indiana

6. UConn

10. Iowa State

14. Michigan

16. Iowa

18. Creighton

19. Baylor

20. Maryland

23. Oklahoma

24. Kansas State

Others RV: Kansas, Marquette, Texas, St. John’s, Purdue, Nebraska, Missouri, Seton Hall

