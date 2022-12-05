(KMAland) -- Kansas State is into the latest women’s basketball Associated Press Top 25 at No. 24.
While the Wildcats moved in, Iowa State (No. 10), Iowa (No. 16) and Creighton (No. 18) all moved down. Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri all are receiving votes.
Women’s AP Top 25
3. Ohio State
4. Indiana
6. UConn
10. Iowa State
14. Michigan
16. Iowa
18. Creighton
19. Baylor
20. Maryland
23. Oklahoma
24. Kansas State
Others RV: Kansas, Marquette, Texas, St. John’s, Purdue, Nebraska, Missouri, Seton Hall