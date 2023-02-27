(KMAland) -- Kansas stayed put at No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches top 25 rankings while Creighton is ranked No. 23 in the coaches poll.
View the regional conference teams and their rankings this week below. Find the complete top 25 linked here.
AP Top 25
3. Kansas (8)
5. Purdue
6. Marquette
7. Baylor
9. Texas
11. Kansas State
14. UConn
15. Indiana
19. Xavier
20. Providence
21. Maryland
22. TCU
Others RV: Creighton, Oral Roberts, Northwestern, Iowa State, Nevada, Missouri, West Virginia
Coaches Top 25
3. Kansas (3)
5. Purdue
6. Marquette
7. Texas
8. Baylor
11. Kansas State
13. Indiana
17. Xavier
18. UConn
20. Providence
22. TCU
23. Creighton
24. Maryland
Others RV: Northwestern, Iowa State.