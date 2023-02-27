College Basketball Roundup

(KMAland) -- Kansas stayed put at No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches top 25 rankings while Creighton is ranked No. 23 in the coaches poll.

View the regional conference teams and their rankings this week below. Find the complete top 25 linked here.

AP Top 25 

3. Kansas (8)

5. Purdue

6. Marquette

7. Baylor

9. Texas

11. Kansas State

14. UConn

15. Indiana

19. Xavier

20. Providence

21. Maryland

22. TCU

Others RV: Creighton, Oral Roberts, Northwestern, Iowa State, Nevada, Missouri, West Virginia

Coaches Top 25 

3. Kansas (3)

5. Purdue

6. Marquette

7. Texas

8. Baylor

11. Kansas State

13. Indiana

17. Xavier

18. UConn

20. Providence

22. TCU

23. Creighton

24. Maryland

Others RV: Northwestern, Iowa State.

