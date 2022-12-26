Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Kansas stayed put at No. 4 in the latest men’s college basketball Associated Press Top 25. Missouri, Iowa State and Kansas State were also among those receiving votes.

View the list of regional conference schools and their ranking below or the complete top 25 linked here

AP Top 25 

1. Purdue (40)

2. UConn (20)

4. Kansas

6. Texas

12. Baylor

15. Wisconsin

16. Indiana

18. TCU

22. Xavier

24. West Virginia

Others RV: Maryland, Illinois, Ohio State, Missouri, Iowa State, Marquette, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Providence, Kansas State

Coaches Poll Top 25 

1. Purdue (25)

2. UConn (7

4. Kansas

6. Texas

13. Baylor

15. Wisconsin

18. Indiana

19. TCU

21. Maryland

22. Illinois

24. West Virginia

25. Xavier

Others RV: Ohio State, Missouri, Iowa State, Kansas State, Providence, Marquette, Texas Tech, Rutgers, Michigan State, Iowa

