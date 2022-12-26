(KMAland) -- Kansas stayed put at No. 4 in the latest men’s college basketball Associated Press Top 25. Missouri, Iowa State and Kansas State were also among those receiving votes.
View the list of regional conference schools and their ranking below or the complete top 25 linked here.
AP Top 25
1. Purdue (40)
2. UConn (20)
4. Kansas
6. Texas
12. Baylor
15. Wisconsin
16. Indiana
18. TCU
22. Xavier
24. West Virginia
Others RV: Maryland, Illinois, Ohio State, Missouri, Iowa State, Marquette, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Providence, Kansas State
Coaches Poll Top 25
1. Purdue (25)
2. UConn (7
4. Kansas
6. Texas
13. Baylor
15. Wisconsin
18. Indiana
19. TCU
21. Maryland
22. Illinois
24. West Virginia
25. Xavier
Others RV: Ohio State, Missouri, Iowa State, Kansas State, Providence, Marquette, Texas Tech, Rutgers, Michigan State, Iowa